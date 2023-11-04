Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has declared JKSSB SI Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for a computer-based written test for the posts of Sub Inspector, Home Department can check the results through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB SI Result 2022 declared at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here (PTI)

The written examination was conducted by the Board from December 7 to December 20, 2022 at various exam centers across the state. The answer key was released on December 30 and the objection window was closed on January 2, 2023.

JKSSB SI Result 2022: How to check

Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on JKSSB SI Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key was released on November 3, 2023.

Those candidates who qualify the written exam will be eligible to appear for the Physical Standard Test/ Physical Endurance Test. The schedule for the same will be displayed on the website soon. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.