Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / JKSSB SI Result 2022 declared at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here

JKSSB SI Result 2022 declared at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 08:22 AM IST

JKSSB SI Result 2022 has been declared. The direct link to check roll numbers is given here.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has declared JKSSB SI Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for a computer-based written test for the posts of Sub Inspector, Home Department can check the results through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB SI Result 2022 declared at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here (PTI)

The written examination was conducted by the Board from December 7 to December 20, 2022 at various exam centers across the state. The answer key was released on December 30 and the objection window was closed on January 2, 2023.

Direct link to check JKSSB SI Result 2022

JKSSB SI Result 2022: How to check

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.
  • Click on JKSSB SI Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key was released on November 3, 2023.

Those candidates who qualify the written exam will be eligible to appear for the Physical Standard Test/ Physical Endurance Test. The schedule for the same will be displayed on the website soon. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
home department jkssb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP