JKSSB Sub Inspector PST/PET 2023 result released at jkssb.nic.in, get link here
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board releases a list of candidates who qualified PST/PET for the Sub Inspector position.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the list of candidates who qualified PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department) today, December 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
The PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector ( Home Department) was conducted on December 16. A total of 313 candidates have qualified for the PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department).
Checklist of qualified candidates here
JKSSB SI PET/PST result 2023: How to check
To check the list of qualified candidates follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.
Click on “Notice regarding Conduct of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test(PET) for the post of Sub Inspector,Home Department”.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names and roll numbers.
Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.