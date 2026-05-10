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Kangra girl tops Himachal Class 10 board exams; girls outperform boys

Kangra girl tops Himachal Class 10 board exams; girls outperform boys

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Dharamshala , Anmol, a girl student of the Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, topped the state by securing 699 out of 700 marks in the Class 10 board examination, with girls once again outperforming boys in the overall results.

Kangra girl tops Himachal Class 10 board exams; girls outperform boys

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education declared the Class 10 board examination results on Sunday, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.87. Out of 45,079 girls who appeared for the examination, 38,449 passed. In comparison, 39,701 out of 48,097 boys cleared the examination.

Anmol, who secured 99.86 per cent, is a student of ABM Senior Secondary School in Kangra's Pahra.

The second position was jointly secured by Abhinav Mehta of Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Mishran in Una, Purnima Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School in Bilaspur, and Ruhani Dhiman of Sapah Mishran, Una. All three students scored 698 marks .

Ashvika Sharma of Bihru School, Hamirpur, and Alisha Thakur of Kotli School, Mandi, shared the third position with 697 marks each.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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