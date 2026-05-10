Dharamshala , Anmol, a girl student of the Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, topped the state by securing 699 out of 700 marks in the Class 10 board examination, with girls once again outperforming boys in the overall results.

Kangra girl tops Himachal Class 10 board exams; girls outperform boys

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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education declared the Class 10 board examination results on Sunday, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.87. Out of 45,079 girls who appeared for the examination, 38,449 passed. In comparison, 39,701 out of 48,097 boys cleared the examination.

Anmol, who secured 99.86 per cent, is a student of ABM Senior Secondary School in Kangra's Pahra.

The second position was jointly secured by Abhinav Mehta of Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Mishran in Una, Purnima Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School in Bilaspur, and Ruhani Dhiman of Sapah Mishran, Una. All three students scored 698 marks .

Ashvika Sharma of Bihru School, Hamirpur, and Alisha Thakur of Kotli School, Mandi, shared the third position with 697 marks each.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the merit list released by the board, a total of 107 students featured in the top 10 ranks across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the merit list released by the board, a total of 107 students featured in the top 10 ranks across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} HPBOSE Secretary Vishal Sharma said 93,661 students had appeared for the examination, of whom 78,150 passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HPBOSE Secretary Vishal Sharma said 93,661 students had appeared for the examination, of whom 78,150 passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, 8,433 students were placed in the compartment category, while 6,559 candidates failed. As many as 485 students remained absent during the exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, 8,433 students were placed in the compartment category, while 6,559 candidates failed. As many as 485 students remained absent during the exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Congratulating the students who successfully passed the examination, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu encouraged those who could not clear the exams this time, asking them not to lose hope and to prepare with renewed determination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulating the students who successfully passed the examination, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu encouraged those who could not clear the exams this time, asking them not to lose hope and to prepare with renewed determination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Appreciating the meritorious students for their achievements, he said that the results were a testament to their hard work and devotion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appreciating the meritorious students for their achievements, he said that the results were a testament to their hard work and devotion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also lauded the efforts of parents, teachers and well-wishers in guiding and supporting the students in their academic journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also lauded the efforts of parents, teachers and well-wishers in guiding and supporting the students in their academic journey. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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