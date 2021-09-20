Karnataka KCET Results 2021 declared, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka common entrance test or KCET results have been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in August can check the result at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the result using roll number and date of birth.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 04:00 PM IST
KCET results 2021 direct link

KCET seat allotment process will commence soon. “Seat allotment for admission to various Professional Courses for the year 2021, will be based on the documents / certificates produced by the eligible candidates. Hence, candidates are advised to be prepared with all the necessary certificates / documents for verification as per their claims made in the online application to claim eligibility and reservation benefits," the Karnataka examinations authority (KEA) has said in the exam notice.

For verification, candidates have to submit important documents before the authority: Final print out of the CET-2021 Online Application Form, ‘CET 2021’ Admission Ticket, SSLC / 10th Standard Marks Card, 2nd PUC / 12th Standard Marks Card, Seven Years Study Certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO / DDPI. 

KCET is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

kcet result kcet
