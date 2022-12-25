Karnataka PGCET 2022 results releasing on December 29, check details here

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the PGCET result releasing date. As per the notification, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results will be released on December 29 after 4 pm. Candidates can check the detailed document verification process from January 3 to January 13, 2023.

The examination authority stated in the notification that the document verification process for eligible PGCET 2022 candidates applying for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTEch, and MArch programmes will be carried out in accordance with the schedule previously announced. It was also stated that the document verification process will be completed all at once for the candidate's eligible programmes in all disciplines.

The PGCET 2022 document verification will take place at the helpline centres in Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, and Devangere

Candidates are advised to bring all necessary original documents along with the attested photocopies. If any candidate fails to produce original documents will not be considered eligible to exercise options.

Candidates can check detailed notifications here

