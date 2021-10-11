Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result declared at karresults.nic.in
exam results

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result declared at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result has been declared. Candidates can check the SSLC result at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result declared at karresults.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:44 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has declared the SSLC supplementary exam result on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the SSLC score card and result using their registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website karresults.nic.in
  • Click on SSLC Supplementary Results
  • Enter registration number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result, score card

The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam was held on September 27 and 29.

The general exam result was released in August. The board exam was conducted in a new manner this year. This year, instead of traditional papers, students were asked to answer questions in the MCQ style. The exam took place over two days, on July 19 and 22, and lasted for only two hours. This year nearly 8 lakh candidates had registered for the Karnataka Board SSLC examination.

 

 

Topics
karnataka sslc class karnataka sslc karnataka sslc exam
