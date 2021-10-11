Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2021: 55.54% pass 10th supplementary exam

In the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam little more than half of the total number of candidates have qualified. Out of the 53,155 number of candidates who took the SSLC supplementary exam on September 27 and 29, a total of 29,522 candidates amounting to 55.54% have passed in the exam, the result of which was announced on Monday.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result link, how to check

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has declared the SSLC supplementary exam result on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the SSLC score card and result using their registration number and date of birth.

As per the data from the Board, the pass percentage among male and female students is 54.66 and 57.25%, respectively.

In comparison to last years, the performance of students in Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam has been better this year. In 2020 and 2019, the pass percentages were 51.28 and 42.47%, respectively.

This year, a total of 8 lakh candidates had registered for the SSLC exam in the state out of which 99.9% had passed. The remaining candidates had appeared for the supplementary exam in September.

This year due to the COVID-19 situation, the Karnataka SSLC exam could not be held in the traditional format. The exam was held from July 19 and 22, with the exam being shortened to two days and the papers being set in MCQ format.