KCET Result 2025 Date, Time: Karnataka CET results releasing on May 24 at 11.30 am

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has announced the KCET Result 2025 Date and time. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test results will be announced on May 24, 2025. The announcement will be made at 11.30 a.m., and candidates can check the results from 2 p.m. onwards. KEA KCET Result 2025 Live Updates KCET Result 2025 Date, Time: Karnataka CET results releasing on May 24(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

Candidates can access the Karnataka CET result on these websites: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will declare them at 11:30 AM at the KEA office.

The Karnataka UGCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

KCET Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.