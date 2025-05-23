KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check UGCET results when out

KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has not yet released KEA KCET Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test can check the results when announced through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET result may also be available at karresults.nic.in....Read More

The Authority is expected to confirm the result date and time and the list of websites to check scores through an official notification.

The Karnataka UGCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

As per the merit determined by the KEA, Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be assigned to the eligible candidates. Separate result sheets showing the Engineering, Architecture, Farm science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be published. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.