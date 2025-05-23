Edit Profile
    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check UGCET results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 23, 2025 1:26 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Karnataka CET results to be out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date and time, direct link and more. 

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has not yet released KEA KCET Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test can check the results when announced through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET result may also be available at karresults.nic.in....Read More

    The Authority is expected to confirm the result date and time and the list of websites to check scores through an official notification.

    The Karnataka UGCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

    As per the merit determined by the KEA, Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be assigned to the eligible candidates. Separate result sheets showing the Engineering, Architecture, Farm science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be published. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 23, 2025 1:26 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Passing marks 

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: The minimum passing marks for all Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates shall be 12 out of 50 marks in Kannada Language Examination conducted by KEA in order to be considered for assignment of ranks and to become eligible for allotment of seats in CET-2025. (The Kannada Language Test paper will be of 4th Standard Level)

    May 23, 2025 1:16 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: List of websites to check results 

    kea.kar.nic.in

    cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

     

    May 23, 2025 1:11 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: How to check UGCET results?

    Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

    Click on KCET Result 2025 link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed. 

    Check the result and download it. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    May 23, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: About merit list

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: As per the merit determined by the KEA, Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be assigned to the eligible candidates. Separate result sheets showing the Engineering, Architecture, Farm science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be published.

    May 23, 2025 1:04 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Exam shift timings 

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

    May 23, 2025 12:59 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: When was exam held?

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: The Karnataka UGCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.

    May 23, 2025 12:56 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Date and time ahead of result declaration 

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: The Authority is expected to confirm the result date and time and the list of websites to check scores through an official notification.

    May 23, 2025 12:51 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Where to check UGCET results?

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test can check the results when announced through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET result may also be available at karresults.nic.in.

    May 23, 2025 12:47 PM IST

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Date and time 

    KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test result date and time have not been announced by KEA yet. 

