KEA KCET Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check UGCET results when out
Karnataka CET results to be out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has not yet released KEA KCET Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test can check the results when announced through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET result may also be available at karresults.nic.in.
The Authority is expected to confirm the result date and time and the list of websites to check scores through an official notification.
The Karnataka UGCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.
As per the merit determined by the KEA, Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be assigned to the eligible candidates. Separate result sheets showing the Engineering, Architecture, Farm science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be published. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Passing marks
The minimum passing marks for all Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates shall be 12 out of 50 marks in Kannada Language Examination conducted by KEA in order to be considered for assignment of ranks and to become eligible for allotment of seats in CET-2025. (The Kannada Language Test paper will be of 4th Standard Level)
List of websites to check results
kea.kar.nic.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
How to check UGCET results?
Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Click on KCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
About merit list
Exam shift timings
When was exam held?
Date and time ahead of result declaration
Where to check UGCET results?
Date and time
