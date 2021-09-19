Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / KCET result tomorrow, confirms Karnataka higher education minister
exam results

KCET result tomorrow, confirms Karnataka higher education minister

Karnataka CET result will be declared tomorrow, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The KCET result will be available on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 08:27 PM IST
KCET result tomorrow, confirmed Karnataka higher education minister

Karnataka CET result will be declared tomorrow, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The KCET result will be available on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KCET result direct link

KCET result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website of KEA
  • Click on KCET result 2021
  • Enter the roll number, date of birth other details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the KCET result

The Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) was held on multiple days. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.

KCET is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

The examination was earlier was scheduled to be conducted on July 7 and 8. The KCET 2021 exam was postponed due to a surge in COVID 19 cases across the country.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcet result kcet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICAI CA inter results 2021: Priti Nandan Kamat, Arjun Mehra all India toppers

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result tomorrow: Education Minister

Rajasthan PTET result 2021: Know how to check

ICAI CA inter results declared: Know how to check
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP