KCET Revised Result 2022 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, know how to check

exam results
Published on Oct 01, 2022 02:33 PM IST

KCET revised result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on October 1. The KCET revised result is b available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check the KCET revised result using their log in credentials. For more details on KCET Candidates can follow the live blog.

The KCET examination was conducted from June 16 to 18. The KCET results were announced on July 30.

Here's the direct link to check the KCET 2022 result

KCET Result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the designated KCET result link

Enter your log in details

Submit and download Karnataka UGCET result 2022.

