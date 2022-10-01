Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KCET Revised Result 2022 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, get link

Published on Oct 01, 2022 02:33 PM IST

KEA announced the KCET 2022 revised result 2022.

KCET Revised Result 2022 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the the revised KCET result 2022 today, October 1. The KCET 2022 revised UGCET result is available on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. For more updates candidates can follow the KCET Live blog.

Direct link to check KCET revised result

The KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 this year. This year over 2.2 lakh candidates took the examination. The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2022 was declared on July 30. As per the orders of Honorable court of Karnataka revised UGCET 2022 result was announced today.

KCET result 2022: How to check revised result

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and take print out for future reference.

