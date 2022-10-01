Home / Education / Exam Results / KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Live

KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

exam results
Updated on Oct 01, 2022 10:59 AM IST

KEA will announce the revised Karnataka CET 2022 ranks today, October 1 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result releasing today cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result releasing today cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on October 1.The revised  KCET results will be available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET 2022examiantion was held between June 16 and June 18. This year over 2.2 lakh candidates took the KCET 2022 examination.

“The revised UGCET 2022 result as per the orders of Honorable court of Karnataka, shall be announced on 01-01-2022”, reads the official notification.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 01, 2022 10:59 AM IST

    KCET 2022 revised UGCET result 202: List of websites

    kea.kar.nic.in

    cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  • Oct 01, 2022 10:35 AM IST

    KCET 2022: Result soon

    KCET result 2022 anytime soon at the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

  • Oct 01, 2022 10:28 AM IST

    KCET revised result 2022: Why Court ordered for revised UGCET result

    According to the regulations, the KEA should have examined repeating PU students based on 50% PUC results and 50% CET, but instead it solely considered the CET.

  • Oct 01, 2022 10:20 AM IST

    KCET 2022: Result was announced on July 30

    The KCET conducting body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on July 30 released the UGCET 2022 rankings.

  • Oct 01, 2022 10:18 AM IST

    KCET 2022: Revised result today

    KEA will announce the revised KCET result 2022
    KEA will announce the revised KCET result 2022

    The revised KCET result will be announced today, October 1.

  • Oct 01, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    KCET result 2022: Steps to check revised result

    Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

    On the homepage, look for the result link.

    Key in your login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

  • Oct 01, 2022 10:11 AM IST

    KCET 2022: 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for exam

    This year around 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the KCET examination.

  • Oct 01, 2022 10:10 AM IST

    KCET 2022: Exam dates

    The Karnataka Common Entrance Test examination was conducted from June 16 to 18.

  • Oct 01, 2022 10:03 AM IST

    KCET 2022: Revised result releasing today

    The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on October 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcet result

KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

exam results
Updated on Oct 01, 2022 10:59 AM IST

KEA will announce the revised Karnataka CET 2022 ranks today, October 1 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result releasing today cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result releasing today cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 5 allotment result releasing today, how to check

exam results
Published on Oct 01, 2022 09:27 AM IST

JEECUP 2022 Counseling Round 5 Seat Allotment Result will be released today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 5 allotment result releasing today, how to check
JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 5 allotment result releasing today, how to check
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in, get link

exam results
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 07:00 PM IST

MCC has released the NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in,
NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in,
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

RPSC ASO result 2022 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

exam results
Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:27 PM IST

RPSC has released the result of the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) exam 2022.

RPSC ASO result 2022 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC ASO result 2022 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021 declared, check result here

exam results
Published on Sep 30, 2022 02:32 PM IST

UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj . (HT file)
UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj . (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

AP TET Results 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, How to check

exam results
Published on Sep 30, 2022 08:39 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 result released. Candidates can follow these steps to check the results.

AP TET Results 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, How to check
AP TET Results 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, How to check
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check marks

exam results
Published on Sep 30, 2022 08:31 AM IST

AP TET Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check marks
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check marks
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

REET Result 2022 declared at reetbser2022.in

exam results
Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:07 PM IST

REET Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022.

REET Result 2022: RBSE conducted the REET 2022 exam on July 23 and 24, 2022. The answer keys were released on August 18, 2022.(reetbser2022.in)
REET Result 2022: RBSE conducted the REET 2022 exam on July 23 and 24, 2022. The answer keys were released on August 18, 2022.(reetbser2022.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

REET 2022 results declared at reetbser2022.in, check it here

exam results
Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:01 PM IST

REET 2022 results: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), on Thursday, September 29 announced Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers or REET 2022 results.

REET 2022 results:: Candidates who took REET 2022 examination can check their results on the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan(reetbser22.com).(reetbser22.com)
REET 2022 results:: Candidates who took REET 2022 examination can check their results on the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan(reetbser22.com).(reetbser22.com)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

REET 2022 Result announced: How to check result on reetbser2022.in

exam results
Published on Sep 29, 2022 05:58 PM IST

REET 2022 Result has been announced. The direct link and how to check results are given below. Take a look.

REET 2022 Result announced: How to check result on reetbser2022.in
REET 2022 Result announced: How to check result on reetbser2022.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

REET Result 2022 declared at reetbser2022.in, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Sep 29, 2022 05:44 PM IST

REET Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on reetbser2022.in. Direct link given below.

REET Result 2022 declared at reetbser2022.in, here’s direct link to check
REET Result 2022 declared at reetbser2022.in, here’s direct link to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

RSMSSB lab assistant (science) provisional result 2022 declared, direct link

exam results
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the provisional result of the Lab Assistant exam (Science) 2022.

RSMSSB lab assistant (science) provisional result 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
RSMSSB lab assistant (science) provisional result 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Karnataka GPSTR 2022 result out for Bangalore division, results soon for others

exam results
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:05 PM IST

Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022: Karnataka Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment (GPSTR-2022) for Bengaluru division out on schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka GPSTR 2022 result out for Bangalore division on schooleducation.kar.nic.in
Karnataka GPSTR 2022 result out for Bangalore division on schooleducation.kar.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IBPS clerk prelims scores out at ibps.in, how to check CRP Clerk XII marks

exam results
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 08:01 PM IST

IBPS CRP Clerks XII scores: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), has released the scores for the online preliminary examination for the post of Clerk.

IBPS clerk prelims scores: Interested candidates can now check their scores for the Clerk preliminary exam on the official website ibps.in(ibps.in)
IBPS clerk prelims scores: Interested candidates can now check their scores for the Clerk preliminary exam on the official website ibps.in(ibps.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Manipur HSC 2022 improvement exam result released at manresults.nic.in, get link

exam results
Published on Sep 27, 2022 05:46 PM IST

Manipur class 12th result released at manresults.nic.in.

Manipur HSC 2022 improvement exam result released at manresults.nic.in
Manipur HSC 2022 improvement exam result released at manresults.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out