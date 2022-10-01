KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on October 1.The revised KCET results will be available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET 2022examiantion was held between June 16 and June 18. This year over 2.2 lakh candidates took the KCET 2022 examination.

“The revised UGCET 2022 result as per the orders of Honorable court of Karnataka, shall be announced on 01-01-2022”, reads the official notification.

