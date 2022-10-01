KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA will announce the revised Karnataka CET 2022 ranks today, October 1 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on October 1.The revised KCET results will be available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET 2022examiantion was held between June 16 and June 18. This year over 2.2 lakh candidates took the KCET 2022 examination.
“The revised UGCET 2022 result as per the orders of Honorable court of Karnataka, shall be announced on 01-01-2022”, reads the official notification.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 01, 2022 10:59 AM IST
KCET 2022 revised UGCET result 202: List of websites
kea.kar.nic.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Oct 01, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Oct 01, 2022 10:28 AM IST
KCET revised result 2022: Why Court ordered for revised UGCET result
According to the regulations, the KEA should have examined repeating PU students based on 50% PUC results and 50% CET, but instead it solely considered the CET.
Oct 01, 2022 10:20 AM IST
KCET 2022: Result was announced on July 30
The KCET conducting body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on July 30 released the UGCET 2022 rankings.
Oct 01, 2022 10:18 AM IST
Oct 01, 2022 10:14 AM IST
KCET result 2022: Steps to check revised result
Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, look for the result link.
Key in your login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Keep the copy of the same for future reference.
Oct 01, 2022 10:11 AM IST
KCET 2022: 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for exam
This year around 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the KCET examination.
Oct 01, 2022 10:10 AM IST
KCET 2022: Exam dates
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test examination was conducted from June 16 to 18.
Oct 01, 2022 10:03 AM IST
