KEA DCET 2022 first round allotment result releasing today, know how to check

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 first-round allotment result today, January 20 after 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test, DCET 2022 can check the result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mock allotment result is available on the official website. From January 20 to January 22 candidates can exercise their choices. Payment of fees and downloading of Admission orders by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates can be done from January 21 to January 24.

KEA DCET 2022 round 1 allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the entry tab.

Next, click on the Diploma CET 2022.

Key in your log in credibtials and log in

The DCET round 1 allotment result will get displayed.

Check the allotment details and download the PDF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON