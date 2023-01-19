KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Published on Jan 19, 2023 02:07 PM IST
KEA has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 round 1 mock allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 round 1 mock allotment result. Candidates can check the KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check their KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result through their DCET NO.
Here's the direct link to check the KEA DCET 2022 result
KEA DCET 2022 round 1 mock allotment result: Know how to check
Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “DCET 2022 Mock allotment result link".
Key in your log in credibtials and log in
The DCET mock allotment result will get displayed.
Check the allotment details and download the PDF.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.