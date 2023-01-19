Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

exam results
Published on Jan 19, 2023 02:07 PM IST

KEA has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 round 1 mock allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 round 1 mock allotment result. Candidates can check the KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check their KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result through their DCET NO.

Here's the direct link to check the KEA DCET 2022 result

KEA DCET 2022 round 1 mock allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “DCET 2022 Mock allotment result link".

Key in your log in credibtials and log in

The DCET mock allotment result will get displayed.

Check the allotment details and download the PDF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
karnataka result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP