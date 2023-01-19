KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 round 1 mock allotment result. Candidates can check the KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check their KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result through their DCET NO.

Here's the direct link to check the KEA DCET 2022 result

KEA DCET 2022 round 1 mock allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “DCET 2022 Mock allotment result link".

Key in your log in credibtials and log in

The DCET mock allotment result will get displayed.

Check the allotment details and download the PDF.

