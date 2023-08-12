The mock seat allotment results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) have been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The engineering, medical, dental, agricultural, and architectural courses' KCET mock allotment results have been released. Candidates can view the KCET results on the official websites kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA KCET mock allotment 2023 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, check here(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The final seat allotment results will be announced on August 16. After checking the mock seat allotment result candidates can change, add, and delete the preference.

The final options submitted by the candidates will be considered for the KCET 2023 final seat allotment results for admissions to engineering, medical, dental, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy etc.

KCET mock seat allotment 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official websites at kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Seat allotment link

Ket in your CET number

KCET/ UGNEET 2023 mock allotment list will appear to download

Save the allotment list and take the print for future reference.