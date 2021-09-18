Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KEAM Result 2021 declared on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check scores here

KEAM Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has declared KEAM Result 2021 on September 18, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine examination for engineering course can check their scores on the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM examination was conducted on August 5, 2021. 

The answer key was released on August 6 and the objection window to raise objections was active till August 14, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the engineering examination can follow these simple steps given below to check their scores. 

Direct link to check result here 

KEAM Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on KEAM Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The agriculture and medicine course result is pending. The result for both these courses is expected to release soon. KEAM 2021 rank list would be prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the Engineering Entrance Examination.

Topics
keam result keam entrance result keam rank list
