Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 result out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link
CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT 2022) result.
The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT 2022) result. candidates who took the KMAT 2022 session 2 exam can download their scorecard at cee.kerala.gov.in.
The KMAT 2022 Session 2 examination was conducted on August 28.
“The candidates who secured 10 % of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC/ST/PWD category, the qualifying cut off mark is 7.5 % of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks”, reads the official notification.
KMAT 2022 Session 2 result: How to check
Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage click on the “K-MAT 2022 - Candidate Portal (Session 2)”
Click on the result
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the copy of the same for future use,