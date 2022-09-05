Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 result out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link

The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT 2022) result. candidates who took the KMAT 2022 session 2 exam can download their scorecard at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KMAT 2022 Session 2 examination was conducted on August 28.

“The candidates who secured 10 % of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC/ST/PWD category, the qualifying cut off mark is 7.5 % of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check KMAT Session 2 result

KMAT 2022 Session 2 result: How to check

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “K-MAT 2022 - Candidate Portal (Session 2)”

Click on the result

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future use,

