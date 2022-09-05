Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 result out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link

Published on Sep 05, 2022 01:47 PM IST

CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT 2022) result.

ByHT Education Desk

The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT 2022) result. candidates who took the KMAT 2022 session 2 exam can download their scorecard at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KMAT 2022 Session 2 examination was conducted on August 28.

“The candidates who secured 10 % of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC/ST/PWD category, the qualifying cut off mark is 7.5 % of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check KMAT Session 2 result

KMAT 2022 Session 2 result: How to check

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “K-MAT 2022 - Candidate Portal (Session 2)”

Click on the result

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future use,

