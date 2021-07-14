Kerala SSLC result 2021 declared, to be released on Pareeksha Bhawan portal

Kerala SSLC result has been declared. The result is available on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan. Candidates can log in to the portal using their roll number and other details and check the result.

Kerala SSLC result

This year 99.47% of the total students have passed the exam. This is the highest performance recorded by the Board.

The highest performance has been registered in Kannur district with a pass percentage of 99.85 and the lowest performance in Wayanad district.

In this year's board exam, record number of A plus results have been registered. The highest number of A plus marks has been obtained in Malappuram district.

Alternatively, Kerala SSLC result can also be checked on keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Last year, the SSLC result was released on June 30. 98.82% of the total candidates had qualified the exam.

This year, the SSLC examination had begun in the second week of April for close to 4.2 lakh candidates. The exam was held in 2947 centers including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. However, later in view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the exam was postponed.