Kerala TET Results 2022 for October exam out at ktet.kerala.gov.in, check scores

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared Kerala TET Results 2022 for October exam. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official site of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on December 3 and December 4, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination answer key was out on January 26, 2023.

Kerala TET Results 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Kerala KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on Kerala KTET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.