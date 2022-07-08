KSDNEB June 2022 supplementary GNM exam results declared, direct link to check

Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB) has declared the result for supplementary diploma in general nursing and midwifery (GNM) examination. Candidates can check the result on the official website of the board ksdneb.org.

The results were actually declared in February, 2022 but many candidates gave the KSDNEB GNM Nursing supplementary exams again for the second time. Now the result is announced for them.

The GNM supplementary exams were re-conducted in the month of June, 2022 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd year diploma students.

The exams were conducted for various subjects in 2 shifts from June 14, 2022 to June 18, 2022.

The morning shift was from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The practical examination were conducted from June 20, 2022 to June 28, 2022.

Internal assessment score sheets for theory and practical for all 1st, 2nd, 3rd year students and mental health nursing score sheets were uploaded online on the website earlier.

How to check results, know here

Visit the official website of Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board ksdneb.org.

Click on 'GNM June Supplementary Exam Results have been declared.' link

Key in your login details including registration number

Submit and your result will be displayed on your screen

Download and save for future purposes

For the direct link to check result, click here.