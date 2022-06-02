KTET result 2022 announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced results of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Candidates who took the exam can go to ktet.kerala.gov.in to check their scores.

February edition of the state level teacher eligibility test, KTET 2022, was held on May 4 and 5.

KTET result 2022 direct link

KTET result 2022: How to check

Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on the KTET result link on the home page Select category, enter register number and date of birth Submit and view result

The examination was held in two shifts on both days. The duration of the paper was 2 hours and 30 minutes.

KTET for category 1 was conducted in the first shift on May 4 and for category 2, it was held in the second shift.

On May 5, category 3 and 4 exams were held in the morning and afternoon shifts, respectively.

KTET is a state level exam to test the eligibility of candidates for Primary, Secondary and High school teacher posts.

