Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / KTET result 2022 announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check
exam results

KTET result 2022 announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check

KTET result 2022 announced by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Direct link here. 
KTET result 2022 announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:00 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced results of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Candidates who took the exam can go to ktet.kerala.gov.in to check their scores. 

 February edition of the state level teacher eligibility test, KTET 2022, was held on May 4 and 5.

KTET result 2022 direct link

KTET result 2022: How to check 

  1. Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the KTET result link on the home page
  3. Select category, enter register number and date of birth
  4. Submit and view result

The examination was held in two shifts on both days. The duration of the paper was 2 hours and 30 minutes.

KTET for category 1 was conducted in the first shift on May 4 and for category 2, it was held in the second shift.

On May 5, category 3 and 4 exams were held in the morning and afternoon shifts, respectively.

KTET is a state level exam to test the eligibility of candidates for Primary, Secondary and High school teacher posts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ktet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP