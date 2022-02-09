LSAT—India January 2022 results announced, direct link to get score card

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has declared the results of LSAT—India 2022 January session. A total of 1689 aspirants appeared for the January session of LSAT—India 2022 exam.

Candidates can download their score cards by logging into their registration application through www.discoverlaw.in.

Direct Link to check results of LSAT—India 2022 January session

The second administration would be on multiple days and slots, starting May 9, 2022. Aspirants can apply for the May administration at www.discoverlaw.in

The registration for May administration of LSAT—India 2022 is open till April 25.

Announcing the declaration of LSAT—India 2022 January session results through a press release on Wednesday, the council said, "This year, LSAC Global will award merit-based scholarships to 50 Undergraduate students and 3 Post graduate students who take the LSAT—India 2022. Additional 3 scholarships will be awarded to students who submit winning entries in the Essay Competition announced by LSAC Global. These scholarships will be available to LSAT—India test takers who wish to take admission into any LSAC Global Law Alliance college listed here: https://www.discoverlaw.in/associated-law-college. For more information, terms and conditions of these scholarships, please visit https://www.discoverlaw.in/scholarship-opportunities."

For further information, visit discoverlaw.in