LU Result 2021: Lucknow University Entrance exam result for UG courses declared

Lucknow University has released LU Result 2021 for the entrance exam on September 18, 2021. The entrance exam result has been declared by the varsity for various undergraduate, UG courses. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check their result and merit list on the official website of the University of Lucknow, lkouniv.ac.in.

The entrance examination for various undergraduate courses was conducted from August 25, 2021 onwards. The exams was conducted offline on the varsity campus. All the COVID19 protocols were maintained in the exam halls that included proper sanitization, maintaining social distancing in sitting arrangements.

Direct link to check result here

LU Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who want to check their result can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

Click on UG courses 2021 provisional merit list available on the new box.

A new page will open where candidates can check the list by selecting the preferred course.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the merit list.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

LU has offered admissions in over 6,000 seats mostly of UG and PG courses this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Lucknow University.