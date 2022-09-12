MAH CET 3 year LLB score card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH LLB3Y-CET score card. Candidates who have appeared for the MAH CET 3-year LLB exam can check their result on the official website of MAHACET on mahacet.org. The MAH CET law 2022 exams were held from August 2 to August 4, 2022. Candidates can check your MAH CET 3-year LLB score card through Application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download the MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET 2022 score card

MAH CET 3 year LLB score card: How to download

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Key in your log in details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.