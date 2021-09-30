MAH CET MCA, M Arch, M HCMT results 2021 declared, direct link for score card

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on September 30, Thursday released the result of MAH CET 2021 for MCA, M.Arch and M.HMCT courses on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the common entrance test for the above mentioned courses can check their results on the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-MCA-CET, MAH-M.Arch-CET and MAH-M.HMCT were held on September 15, 2021.

Direct link to check MAH-MCA-CET scorecard

Direct link to check MAH-M.Arch-CET scorecard

Direct link to check MAH-M.HMCT scorecard

How to check MHT CET result 2021:

Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on "MAH-MCA CET 2021", or "MAH-M.ARCH CET 2021" or "MAH-MHMCT CET 2021" link.

Submit application number and date of birth. Then, log in

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for future use.