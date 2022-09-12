Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / MAH CET PCB, PCM results on September 15 at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET PCB, PCM results on September 15 at cetcell.mahacet.org

exam results
Published on Sep 12, 2022 05:26 PM IST

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the results PCB, PCM.

MAH CET PCB, PCM results on September 15 at mahacet.org(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result for MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for PCM & PCB Groups on September 15. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth. The MAH CET PCM& PCB 2022 admit card will be available 5 pm onwards.

The CET PCM& PCB examination was conducted from August 5 to August 11and from August 12 to August 20.

MAH CET result 2022:How to check PCB, PCM results

Visit official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your application number and date of birth to login

The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharastra cbt scorecard result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP