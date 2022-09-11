Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / MAH CET Results 2022: LLB CET result declared, check scores here

MAH CET Results 2022: LLB CET result declared, check scores here

exam results
Published on Sep 11, 2022 05:14 PM IST

MAH CET Results 2022 has been declared for LLB 5 year course. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

MAH CET Results 2022: LLB CET result declared, check scores here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared MAH CET Results 2022. The results for LLB course have been declared today, September 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

MAH-LLB5Y-CET was conducted on August 2 and re-exam was conducted on August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check MAH CET LLB result 

MAH CET Results 2022: How to check LLB result

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
  • Click on the course name and click on submit.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on login link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP