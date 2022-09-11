MAH CET Results 2022: LLB CET result declared, check scores here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared MAH CET Results 2022. The results for LLB course have been declared today, September 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

MAH-LLB5Y-CET was conducted on August 2 and re-exam was conducted on August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check MAH CET LLB result

MAH CET Results 2022: How to check LLB result

Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Click on the course name and click on submit.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on login link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.