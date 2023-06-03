Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MAH MBA CET Result 2023 declared at mahacet.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2023 06:07 PM IST

MAH MBA CET Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared MAH MBA CET Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2023 can check their scores through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

The re-examination was conducted on May 6, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam comprised of logical reasoning, abstract reasoning, quantitative aptitude and verbal ability/ reading comprehension. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check MAH MBA CET Result 2023

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on MAH MBA CET link on the left hand side of the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get MAH MBA CET Result 2023 link.
  • Press the link and enter the login details.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

