Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Maharashtra 10th SSC result 2021 to be available online at 1 pm: Check details
exam results

Maharashtra 10th SSC result 2021 to be available online at 1 pm: Check details

The Maharashtra SSC result will be available at 1 pm on the result portals. The state education minister will declared the statistics and performance of the state this year's board exam at 11 pm which has been finalised, for the first time, without holding any exam.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Maharashtra 10th SSC result 2021 to be available online at 1 pm: Check details(HT file)

The Maharashtra SSC result will be available at 1 pm on the result portals. The state education minister will declared the statistics and performance of the state this year's board exam at 11 pm which has been finalised, for the first time, without holding any exam. This year the 10th result has been prepared using an internal assessment criteria.

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Live Updates

The Maharashtra SSC result will be available at 1 pm on the following websites:

https://mahresult.nic.in/ ,

https://mahahsscboard.in/,

https://results.gov.in/

Individual SSC result can be checked using roll number and date of birth details.

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official websites listed above

Click on the SSC result link

Enter the details asked for

Submit the details

Download the SSC result copy

There is much expectation on the SSC result as this is the first time the result has been prepared on the basis of a student's past exam's performance.

In 2020, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Board had registered 93.32% pass in class 10 board exam. 96.99% girls had cleared the exam and the pass percentage among boys was 93.90%.

In 2019, the board witnessed a pass percentage of 77.1%. In 2018, the state’s pass percentage was 89.41%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra ssc result mahresult.nic.in maharashtra ssc result check online
TRENDING NEWS

Sachin Tendulkar posts video showcasing different looks. Which one is the best?

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP