Maharashtra CET 2021 results for MCA, M Arch, M HMCT declared, steps to check

Maharashtra CET 2021 result: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State on Thursday, September 30 released the MHT CET result for MCA, MArch, M.HMCT papers. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-MCA CET-2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 was held on September 15.

Direct link for MAH-MCA CET score card

Direct link for MAH-MARCH CET score card

Direct link for MAH-MHMCT CET score card

MHT CET result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website, mahacet.org.

Click on the result links of respective papers

Key in your credentials

Your Result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct MHT CET 2021 re-exam on October 9 and 10 for candidates who were unable to appear in the examinations due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education Uday Samant had announced.