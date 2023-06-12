Maharashtra MHT-CET result 2023 declared

The results of the MHT CET conducted for first-year degree admission in engineering, pharmacology, and agriculture courses through the State Common Entrance Examination Cell (CET Cell) have been declared. The CET Cell conducts the entrance exam every year, and on the basis of the marks, admissions are given to about three lakh seats in these courses. MHT CET result 2023 live updates.

A total of 6 lakh, 36 thousand, and 89 students had registered for the MHT CET examination this year. Out of them, 3,03,048 students were registered for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) group and 2,77,403 students took the exam from May 9 to 13.

The exam for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) Group CET was conducted from May 15 to 20, for which 3,33,041 students had registered and 3,13,732 students appeared.

