MHT CET Result 2023 Live: Maharashtra CET result links out, check scores at 11am

MHT CET Result 2023 Live Updates: State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will announce MHT CET result 2023 today, June 12 on cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.in. Links to check PCM and PCB scorecards are already available on these two websites but candidates have to wait till 11 am to check their individual results. Application number and date of birth are required to check MHT CET 2023 result. MHT CET result 2023 live updates: Maharashtra CET scorecards links available

MHT CET 2023 result: PCB group

MHT CET result 2023: PCM group

Candidates are also advised to visit mhtcet2023.mahacet.org for further information regarding Maharashtra CET, including counselling dates.

The entrance test for PCM group candidates was held from May 9 to 14 and for PCB group, it took place from May 15 to 20. Follow this blog for latest updates on MHT CET results.