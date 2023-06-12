Home / Education / Exam Results / MHT CET Result 2023 Live: Maharashtra CET result links out, check scores at 11am
Live

MHT CET Result 2023 Live: Maharashtra CET result links out, check scores at 11am

Jun 12, 2023 09:31 AM IST
MHT CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Official websites to check Maharashtra CET result are cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.in.

MHT CET Result 2023 Live Updates: State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will announce MHT CET result 2023 today, June 12 on cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.in. Links to check PCM and PCB scorecards are already available on these two websites but candidates have to wait till 11 am to check their individual results. Application number and date of birth are required to check MHT CET 2023 result.

MHT CET result 2023 live updates: Maharashtra CET scorecards links available
MHT CET result 2023 live updates: Maharashtra CET scorecards links available

MHT CET 2023 result: PCB group

MHT CET result 2023: PCM group

Candidates are also advised to visit mhtcet2023.mahacet.org for further information regarding Maharashtra CET, including counselling dates. 

The entrance test for PCM group candidates was held from May 9 to 14 and for PCB group, it took place from May 15 to 20. Follow this blog for latest updates on MHT CET results. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 12, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    Is MHT CET result 2023 declared

    Links to check Maharastra CET results have been displayed on official websites but as per latest information, candidates have to wait for some time to view scorecards. The official time for result declaration is 11 am. 

  • Jun 12, 2023 09:13 AM IST

     MHT CET result 2023: Login credentials required 

    To check MHT CET 2023 result, candidates are required to use application number and date of birth.

  • Jun 12, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    MHT CET result 2023: PCB scorecard

    MHT CET 2023 PCB result link

  • Jun 12, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    MHT CET PCM result link

    MHT CET result 2023: Download PCM scorecard

  • Jun 12, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    Where to check Maharashtra CET results?

    Official websites to check MHT CET result 2023 are:

    1. cetcell.mahacet.org and 
    2. mahacet.in.
  • Jun 12, 2023 08:13 AM IST

    MHT CET 2023 result out?

    As per the official notification, Maharashtra CET result was supposed to be out at 11 am today, June 12 but links to check PCB and PCM marks are already available on official websites. 

Jun 12, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Updated on Jun 12, 2023 09:31 AM IST

MHT CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Official websites to check Maharashtra CET result are cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.in.

MHT CET result 2023 live updates: Maharashtra CET scorecards links available
