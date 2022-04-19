Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 releasing tomorrow at www.msos.ac.in

MSBOS will release the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 tomorrow.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 06:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, MSBOS, will issue the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 tomorrow. The Maharashtra Open School Results for Class 5 and Class 8 will be released tomorrow, April 20, 2022. The results will be available for download from the official MSBOS website - msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in once released.

From December 30, 2021 to January 8, 2022, Maharashtra Open School Exams 2022 for Classes 5 and 8 were held. The examinations were held in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, namely Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.

Maharashtra Open School result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of MSBOS at www.msos.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

maharashtra result
