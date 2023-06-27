Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Maharashtra SET 2023 results out at setexam.unipune.ac.in, get link here

Maharashtra SET 2023 results out at setexam.unipune.ac.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 09:23 PM IST

MH-SET 2023 results announced on the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Maharashtra State Eligibility Test h. Candidates who appeared for the MH SET 2023 examination can download the results from the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Maharashtra SET 2023 results out at setexam.unipune.ac.in

The Maharashtra SET 2023 examination was conducted on March 26. Along with the results, the MH SET 2023 final answer keys have also been released.

Direct link to check MH SET 2023 results

Direct link to check MH SET 2023 final answer keys

MH SET 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,"Result of M-SET held on 26 March 2023"

Key in your login details

your MH SET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
maharashtra results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP