Maharashtra SET 2023 results out at setexam.unipune.ac.in, get link here

Maharashtra State Eligibility Test h. Candidates who appeared for the MH SET 2023 examination can download the results from the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Maharashtra SET 2023 results out at setexam.unipune.ac.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maharashtra SET 2023 examination was conducted on March 26. Along with the results, the MH SET 2023 final answer keys have also been released.

MH SET 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,"Result of M-SET held on 26 March 2023"

Key in your login details

your MH SET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON