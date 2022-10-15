Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / MHT CET 3 year LLB provisional merit list out at llb3cap22.mahacet.org, get link

MHT CET 3 year LLB provisional merit list out at llb3cap22.mahacet.org, get link

exam results
Published on Oct 15, 2022 07:55 PM IST

State CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for MHT CET 3-year LLB today, October 15, 2022.

MHT CET Law Counselling 3 year LLB provisional merit list out at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.(PTI file)
ByHT Education Desk

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Alphabetical Merit list Round 1 MHT CET 3-year LLB on October 15. Candidates can check the provisional merit list at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB final Merit list will be released on October 15 and the Allocation Round I will be released on October 21 at 11am.

Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round I from October 22 to November 1.

Direct link here

Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB provisional merit list 202: How to check

Visit the official website of CET counselling at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen check

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
mht cet counselling exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP