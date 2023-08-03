Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result releasing today by 9 pm at fe2023.mahacet.org

MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result releasing today by 9 pm at fe2023.mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 03, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Maharashtra CET Cell to release provisional allotment of CAP Round II results for B.E and B.Tech courses on Aug 3 at 9 pm.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the provisional allotment of CAP Round II results for B.E and B.Tech courses on August 3 at 9 pm. Candidates will be able to view their MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results for B.E. and B.Tech once the results are declared at

MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result releasing today by 9 pm

“Allotment for CAP-II will be displayed by 09:00 PM”, reads the official website.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in CAP Round II have to pay the seat acceptance fee online through his/her login from Aug 4 to Aug 6. Candidates will have to report to their allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting requisite documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II from Aug 4 to Aug 6.

Direct link to check MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result ( link will be active soon)

The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III will be released on August 7.

MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at fe2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
seat allotment bse mht cet exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP