Home / Education / Exam Results / MHT CET result 2021: Download scorecards for integrated LLB exam
exam results

MHT CET result 2021: Download scorecards for integrated LLB exam

MHT CET result for integrated LLB course has been declared on https://cetcell.mahacet.org/. 
MHT CET result 2021: Download scorecards for integrated LLB exam (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 05:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The MHT CET result for integrated LLB course has been declared. Candidates can download the MHT CET LLB score card from the official website of the state common entrance test cell. Yash Choudhary, Samarthya Kumar, Dhananjay Shukla have bagged the top three positions in the exam.

MHT CET LLB result

MHT CET Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.
  • Click on MHT CET LLBResult 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam was held on October 8. A total of 24,882 candidates had registered for the exam out of which only 16,066 candidates had appeared.

The Cell has released the registration number, roll number, name, attendance and percentile of the candidates.

