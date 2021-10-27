MHT CET Result 2021 releasing today on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org: Uday Samant

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare MHT CET Result 2021 on October 27, 2021. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test result will release at 7 pm and will be available on the official site of MAHACET on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The result date and time has been confirmed by Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra).

The tweet shared by the Minister reads, “Result of MHT-CET-2021 Online Entrance Examination conducted by State CET Cell for the academic year 2021-22 today on 27/10/2021 from 7.00 pm after logging of candidates https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org It will be made available on this website.”

The result declaration date was on or before October 28, 2021 as per the official schedule. The score card will be released along with the result today, October 27, 2021. The answer key was released on October 11 and the objection window was closed on October 13, 2021. The examination was held on October 9 and 10.

The Cell will release the MHT CET 2021 counselling schedule soon after the declaration of result. The registration process for counselling will begin in phases to accommodate students to the preferred courses, programmes and institutes.