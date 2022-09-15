MHT CET Result 2022: PCB and PCM result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link
Published on Sep 15, 2022 05:00 PM IST
MHT CET Result 2022 has been declared for PCB and PCM groups. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the result for MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) Groups on September 15.
The MHT CET 2022 for the PCM group conducted from August 5 to August 11 while the MHT CET 2022 for the PCB group occurred from August 12 to August 20, 2022.
Direct link to check PCB group result
Direct link to check PCM group result
MAH CET result 2022: How to check PCB, PCM results
Visit official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the result link
Enter your application number and date of birth to login
The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.