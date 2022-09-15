MHT CET Result 2022 PCM and PCB result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, how to check
Published on Sep 15, 2022 04:58 PM IST
MHT CET Result 2022 PCM and PCB result has been declared. Candidates can check the results by following these simple steps given below.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the results of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 released today, September 15. The result is available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT CET 2022 for the PCM group took conducted from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB group from August 12 to August 20, 2022.
MHT CET result 2022: How to check PCB, PCM results
Visit official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the result link
Enter your application number and date of birth to login
The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
Topics