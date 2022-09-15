Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 15, 2022 04:58 PM IST

MHT CET Result 2022 PCM and PCB result has been declared. Candidates can check the results by following these simple steps given below.

MHT CET Result 2022 PCM and PCB result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, how to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the results of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 released today, September 15. The result is available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022 for the PCM group took conducted from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB group from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

MHT CET result 2022: How to check PCB, PCM results

Visit official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your application number and date of birth to login

The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

