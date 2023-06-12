MHT CET result 2023 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link & how to check

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced MHT CET result 2023 for PCM and PCB stream candidates. Aspirants who had appeared in the entrance test for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses can go to cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.in and check their marks online. MHT CET result 2023 live updates.

MHT CET result 2023 declared, direct link to check PCM, PCB scores(HT file)

MHT CET 2023 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group took placefrom May 9 to 14 and for PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group, the exam was held from May 15 to 20.

MHT CET 2023 PCM result link

MHT CET result 2023 PCB direct link

The CET Cell had displayed question papers, answer keys and candidate responses on May 26.

Steps to check MHT CET result 2023

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org or or mahacet.in.

Open the result link for PCM or PCB group.

Enter the asked details and login.

Check and download Maharashtra CET result.