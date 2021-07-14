MPBSE 10th Result 2021 today: Know how to check
MP board class 10 result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10th result today. The MP board class 10 result will be available on the official website 4 pm onwards.
MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates
MP Board class 10 result 2021: Know how to check
Candidates can check MP board result following the two methods given below:
MP Board class 10 result 2021: Know how to check on HT portal
• Visit the official site of HT Result portal.
• Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and select your board and the class, Enter the details asked in the result portal
• Press submit and your result will be displayed.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MP Board class 10 result 2021: Know how to check on board portal
Go to the official website of the MP board
Click on result link
Enter the details asked
Submit the details
Download the result copy
MP Board class 10 result 2021: Know how to check on apps
Apart from the official websites, the results can be checked on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. The mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play. The registered students will have to enter the roll number and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the mobile screen. Students can keep a screenshot of the same for further need.
MP Class 10 result 2021: list of official websites
mpresults.nic.in