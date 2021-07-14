Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPBSE 10th Result 2021 today: Know how to check
MPBSE 10th Result 2021 today: Know how to check

MP board class 10 result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10th result today.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 02:41 PM IST
MP board class 10 result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10th result today. The MP board class 10 result will be available on the official website 4 pm onwards.

MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

MP Board class 10 result 2021: Know how to check

Candidates can check MP board result following the two methods given below:

MP Board class 10 result 2021: Know how to check on HT portal

• Visit the official site of HT Result portal.

• Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and select your board and the class, Enter the details asked in the result portal

• Press submit and your result will be displayed.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MP Board class 10 result 2021: Know how to check on board portal

Go to the official website of the MP board

Click on result link

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Download the result copy

MP Board class 10 result 2021: Know how to check on apps

Apart from the official websites, the results can be checked on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. The mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play. The registered students will have to enter the roll number and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the mobile screen. Students can keep a screenshot of the same for further need.

MP Class 10 result 2021: list of official websites

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

