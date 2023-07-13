MPPSC PCS Prelims result out on mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced results of the State Service Preliminary Exam (known as MPPSC PCS 2022). Candidates who took the exam can check it by visiting mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC PCS Prelims result announced

The commission has also announced cut-off marks of various categories, which are:

UR Open: 160

UR Female: 158

SC Open: 148

SC Female:138

ST Open and Female: 130

OBC Open: 154

OBC Female: 152

EWS Open: 154

EWS Female: 152Check the complete list here.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 457 vacancies in various state services. The Preliminary exam was held on May 21.

In the next state of the recruitment drive, selected candidates will appear for PCS Mains and Interview rounds.

Candidates can use the link given below and check their results through roll numbers.

MPPSC PCS Prelims result 2022.