MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 declared at mpsc.gov.in, direct link to check here
Maharashtra Public Service Commission announced the MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 on February 27, allowing candidates to check their results at mpsc.gov.in. The results include qualified candidates' names and cut-off marks for the main examination. Candidates can follow a simple process to access their results. The main exam date will be announced shortly.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission has declared MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 on February 27. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination-2025 can check the results through the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.
The list of names along with the cut-off marks of the candidates who qualified for the main examination from the said preliminary examination has been published on the Commission's website.
Direct link to check MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026
MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.
2. Click on the MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates can check the results.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Those candidates who have passed the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam date will be announced soon on the official website.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPSC.
Official Notice Here
