MPSOS releases open school on demand 12th result at mpsos.nic.in, here's direct link

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has announced the class 12th open School on-demand examination results. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website at www.mpsos.nic.in.

MPSOS releases open school on demand 12th result at mpsos.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check their results through their roll numbers.

MPSOS Open School On-Demand Examination 12th result: Know how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MPSOSEB at mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the “Open School On-Demand Examination 12th”

Step 4: Key in the Class 10 or 12 roll number to log in

Step 5: Download the result and take the print for future reference.