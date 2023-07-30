MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results released at mpsos.nic.in, here's direct link
MPSOS declares class 10, and12 exam results for the June session. Check results at mpsos.nic.in using Roll Number/OS Roll Number.
The Madhya Pradesh State Open School, MPSOS has declared the class 10, 12 exam result for the June session. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the MPSOS results from the official website at mpsos.nic.in. Candidates can check their results using their Roll Number / OS Roll Number.
Direct link to check MPSOS result 2023
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results 2023: Know how to download the results
To check the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Ruk Jana Nahi Exam June 2023”
Key in your Roll Number / OS Roll Number
Your MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results will be displayed on the screen
Check the results and take the print for future reference.
