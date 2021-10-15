Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Mridul Agarwal tops JEE Advanced 2021, Kavya Chopra tops among female candidates
exam results

Mridul Agarwal tops JEE Advanced 2021, Kavya Chopra tops among female candidates

JEE Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday.
JEE Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.(File)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:04 PM IST
PTI |

Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday.

Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.

A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

Topics
jee advanced result iit entrance test iit entrance topper iit entrance exam
