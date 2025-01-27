MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result released at result.msbte.ac.in, direct link to check here

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE, has released declared the winter 2024 diploma results on Monday, January 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the results on the official website at result.msbte.ac.in. MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result has been released at result.msbte.ac.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Also read: JEE Main session 1 exam resumes tomorrow, link to download admit card, instructions for candidates here

To check the results, candidates will need to key in their enrollment or seat number in the space provided on the log in module as well as the security captcha.

Notably, the MSBTE Winter 2024 examinations were conducted in December in two shifts.

Also read: Osmania University Result 2025 for UG 1st semester out at osmania.ac.in, direct link here

MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result:

Visit the official website to check results at result.msbte.ac.in. Next, click on the Winer Diploma 2024 result link. A login window will appear on the next page. Candidates need to select if they want to use the enrollment number or seat number. Enter the enrollment number or seat number as chosen. Enter the security captcha code. Submit and check your result on the next page. Keep a printout of the result page for future reference.

Also read: As NEET-UG goes back to pre-COVID pattern, here are the 2 changes candidates should know

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education.