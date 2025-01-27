MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result released at result.msbte.ac.in, direct link to check here
MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result has been released on msbte.org.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given below.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE, has released declared the winter 2024 diploma results on Monday, January 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the results on the official website at result.msbte.ac.in.
To check the results, candidates will need to key in their enrollment or seat number in the space provided on the log in module as well as the security captcha.
Direct link to check MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result
Notably, the MSBTE Winter 2024 examinations were conducted in December in two shifts.
MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result: Here's how to check
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the MSBTE Winter 2024 Diploma Result:
- Visit the official website to check results at result.msbte.ac.in.
- Next, click on the Winer Diploma 2024 result link.
- A login window will appear on the next page.
- Candidates need to select if they want to use the enrollment number or seat number.
- Enter the enrollment number or seat number as chosen.
- Enter the security captcha code.
- Submit and check your result on the next page.
- Keep a printout of the result page for future reference.
For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education.