JEE Main session 1 exam resumes tomorrow, link to download admit card, instructions for candidates here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be resuming the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 from Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Candidates who are appearing in the examination in the next three days can download their admit cards from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session 1 exam resumes from January 28, 2025. Link to download admit card and important instructions are given here.

Notably, the JEE Main session 1 2025 examination began from January 22, 23, 24. The next exams are scheduled for January 28, 29 (paper 1) and January 30 (paper 2, BArch/BPlanning).

Instructions for candidates

Candidates appearing in the examination must follow the instructions given below:

It is mandatory for candidates must arrive at the xam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. They will not be allowed to enter the venue once the gates are closed. Upon reaching the exam centre, candidates need to undergo pre-exam formalities, which include a mandatory frisking. Candidates should bring with them the JEE Main admit card (all pages, printed on A4 paper and preferably in colour), a photo (same as the one uploaded with the application form), a valid, original photo ID and other documents mentioned on the admit card (PwD, scribe documents, etc.). Candidates cannot bring any prohibited items inside the exam hall. They should make make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings, as all exam centres may not have this facility.

Change in Ayodhya exam venue:

Meanwhile, the NTA had earlier notified about a change in the exam centre in Ayodhya for the exam dates January 28, 29 and 30, 2025.

As per the NTA, the change is in the examination venue for candidates scheduled to appear in the Institute for Advanced Computer Technology, 21/03/44/03, Behind Choti Devkali Mandir, Tulsi Nagar Ayodhya, Faizabad, UP-224723, for JEE Main 2025 Session I on 28, 29 and 30 January 2025.

Candidates allotted this exam centre will have to appear at the new centre at SRS Digital Institute MIG-35 Kaushalpuri Colony Phase-2 Ayodhya.

The change in the exam centre was necessiated due to the huge congregation of devotees in Mahakumbh at Ayodhya near Ram Path leading to the River Saryu.

